Street dogs attack eight-year-old boy in Malappuram

July 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in an attack by a pack of street dogs at Mampad in Malappuram district on Friday. Joyal, son of Denny Abraham, was playing in the courtyard of his house at the time of the incident.

The boy was taken to Malappuram district hospital for treatment. The incident took place at a time when Mr. Abraham was away from home working with rescue squads to track the two persons who went missing in the Kuthirappuzha river near Amarambalam.

Local residents said there were five ferocious dogs that attacked the kid. It was a close shave for the boy who was spotted by one of the neighbours in time, they said.

