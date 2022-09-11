Street dog attacks boy in Kozhikode

Residents complain of similar incidents in the past

A 12-year-old boy who was coming home along with his brother after shopping was attacked by a street dog at Vilangad in Kozhikode on Sunday. Jayasoorya, son of Jayan, sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place at 11 p.m. He was later taken to the Nadapuram government hospital for vaccination. Local residents said the area was facing serious threats from a pack of ferocious stray dogs. There were many similar incidents in which the students were chased by aggressive dogs, they said.