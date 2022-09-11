A 12-year-old boy who was coming home along with his brother after shopping was attacked by a street dog at Vilangad in Kozhikode on Sunday. Jayasoorya, son of Jayan, sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place at 11 p.m. He was later taken to the Nadapuram government hospital for vaccination. Local residents said the area was facing serious threats from a pack of ferocious stray dogs. There were many similar incidents in which the students were chased by aggressive dogs, they said.
Street dog attacks boy in Kozhikode
Residents complain of similar incidents in the past
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.