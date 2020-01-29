Street clean-up drive held

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) highlighted the importance of physical work through a Blue Collar street clean-up drive on Monday. The event was a prelude to the eleventh edition of the Calicut Half Marathon being organised by IIM-K on February 23. The event was also aimed at raising awareness about the ban on single-use plastic in the State.

A large number of environmental activists and students turned up to clean S.M. Street, the commercial hub of the city, early on Monday morning. Environmentalist T. Shobheendran, and Niravu Organic Village secretary Gireesh Pazhayathodi and coordinator Babu Parambath opened the event. Niravu, the NGO partner of the event, has been in charge of the upkeep of the street ever since its renovation two years ago.

The Calicut Half Marathon has been a success in all its previous editions, with participation of thousands including celebrities and commoners besides athletes. The marathon has been taking up a unique cause every year, such as United Kerala, women empowerment, rights of differently abled persons, waste management, organ donation and healthy living. The theme for the eleventh edition of the marathon is ‘Pursuit of Happiness – Healthy Body, Healthy Mind’ aimed at generating awareness about mental well-being along with physical fitness.The marathon is held in three categories — a 21-km half marathon, a 10-km mini marathon, which are competitive races, and a 3-km ‘Dream Run’, a non‐competitive run featuring people from all walks of life. The run starts from Kozhikode beach (in front of All India Radio office) at 6.30 a.m. on February 23.