Kozhikode

22 January 2021 00:16 IST

A wild boar that strayed into a residential area at Pattarchola in Karassery panchayat was shot dead on Thursday.

The animal was killed with the support of a licensed gun owner called to the spot by the Forest Department by around 3.30 p.m.

Earlier, a villager had a narrow escape from the attack of the animal.

