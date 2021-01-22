Kozhikode

Straying wild boar shot dead

A wild boar that strayed into a residential area at Pattarchola in Karassery panchayat was shot dead on Thursday.

The animal was killed with the support of a licensed gun owner called to the spot by the Forest Department by around 3.30 p.m.

Earlier, a villager had a narrow escape from the attack of the animal.

