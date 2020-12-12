Stray incidents mar campaign finale

Police disperse crowds defying CVID-19 protocol; defuse tension at Kuttichira

Even in the midst of stringent COVID-19 protocol, the activists of various political parties along with their candidates celebrated the final rounds of their open campaign ahead of the local body elections in the district on Saturday. Confusion prevailed in many areas over the deadline to end the campaign, which eventually led the workers to lock horns with the police.

In Kozhikode city, the workers of the Indian Union Muslim League and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ended up in a minor clash. The Town police said the campaigners, who gathered near Kuttichira, were provoked by some irksome slogans. Workers of both the parties were found fuelling the situation, which was finally managed by policemen from various other city stations, they said.

Though the participants were far less compared with that of the previous terms’ outdoor campaigns, there were a number of bike rallies led by youths to pep up the last round of road shows in the city and rural areas. Some of them appeared in Santa costumes as well to attract the voters.

As usual, they carried specially-prepared flags and festoons to add colour to the parade. In place of mass rallies, the mike announcements kept the voters engaged throughout the day. Most of the campaigners used parody songs and recorded announcements to pep up the show. Some of the star campaigners and senior politicians were also present in the district to drum up the public events.

In many locations, the COVID-19 protocol and the Collector’s call to refrain from high-spirited grand finale of the campaigning (kottikalasam) were thrown to the winds. At Chennamangalore, the United Democratic Front campaigners, who gathered in large numbers, drew police action. The presence of Welfare Party workers along with Congress and IUML activists in the final UDF campaign also turned out to be a hot topic of discussion for their rival parties.

Considering the chances of clashes, the police had intensified security arrangements in all politically sensitive locations. Noticing the largest number of sensitive booths, heavy police deployment had been made at Nadapuram and surrounding areas.

According to district election authorities, the largest number of 121 sensitive booths is now in the limits of Nadapuram police station limits. In Kozhikode city limits, the Chevayur police station tops the list with 12 sensitive booths. To avoid any untoward incidents, high security will be in place at all these polling booths on Monday.