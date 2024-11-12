Stray dog menace puts Railways, Kozhikode Corporation in a spot

Stray dog menace in Kozhikode city has once again grabbed public attention after a recent incident in which a dog bit a tourist from Germany at the Kozhikode railway station. As usual, the incident has sparked a dialogue between the railway authorities and the Kozhikode Corporation, with no solution coming out of it.

Dogs are roaming around in all the platforms of the railway station often terrorising passengers. The Chief Health Inspector at the railway station sends constant reminders to the Corporation demanding measures to check the menace. The Corporation had previously conducted sterilisation and vaccination of all the dogs on the railway station premises. However, the practice of leaving the sterilised dogs back at the station is not appreciated by the railway authorities.

On the other hand, the Kozhikode Corporation has defended its stand, alleging the railways of improper waste management that is leading to the flow of stray dogs into the station. “We are the only local body in the State that is effectively implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. We have been able to sterilise most of the stray dogs in the city. But they tend to move to places where they get enough food,” said Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini, adding that the railways should make sure that food particles are not thrown around on the station premises.

The sterilised dogs are left at the place where they were caught from based on the ABC rules. The Corporation has not been able to open a shelter for the stray dogs as it could not find an appropriate land for the purpose.

The Confederation of All India Rail Users Association has also requested the railways to ensure proper fencing of the railway property and the passengers to ensure that food particles are not readily available to the dogs. “The railways should take an initiative to sensitise the passengers regarding waste management,” the working chairman of the association said.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has suo motu registered a case based on media reports of the recent incident and has summoned the railway station manager, Railway Protection Force Superintendent and the Kozhikode Corporation Secretary for a hearing on November 15.