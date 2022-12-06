STP: river protest committee to move National Green Tribunal

December 06, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District River Protection Coordination Committee is planning to approach the National Green Tribunal against the construction of the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Kozhikode Corporation on the banks of river Kallai.

Committee members who visited the site on Monday said the proposed area was an encroachment on the river. Even though the banks of the river belonged to the Revenue department, the site comes under Coastal Regulation Zone, and includes a thick mangrove forest, they said.

The committee demanded that the Corporation identify another location for the plant instead of forcing it upon residents of the thickly populated area. Committee members, led by its president T.K.A. Aziz, expressed solidarity with the protests being organised by the anti-STP local protest committee.

Meanwhile, organisations and individuals from various walks of life are turning up on a daily basis offering support to the protest, the latest being Jamaat-e-Islami Kozhikode district committee.

Maglin Philomena, who led the protest against the container terminus at Puthuvype, State general secretary of Communist Marxist Party C.P. John and CMP State assistant secretary C.N. Vijayakrishnan had visited the site last week. Prominent organisations including the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (AP wing), the Kerala Muslim Jamaat, the Indian National Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League have already offered support to the protest.