STP protest committee alleges their leaders are being framed

December 26, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The local committee protesting against the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kothi/ Pallikandy has accused the Kozhikode Corporation of trying to frame its leaders in false cases in an effort to sabotage the agitation.

Protest committee chairman Faisal Pallikkandy said CPI(M) leaders are mounting pressure on the police to book protesters, including himself, charging non-bailable offences.

A few committee leaders were present at the Kozhikode Corporation office on December 17 when the council meeting ended in chaos following a protest by UDF councillors over the embezzlement case. Mr. Pallikkandy alleged that some CPI(M) workers who were present at the office at the time of the incident had attacked members of the protest committee members without provocation. Later, the committee members were accused of manhandling councillors, he said.

“They [police] have even registered a case against a person who has been abroad for months,” Mr. Pallikkandy said, adding that protest leaders were also being singled out and attacked.

So far, around 100 protesters have been booked on the charge of causing chaos at Pallikandy as the Corporation went ahead with the construction of the STP after the High court dismissed the plea of the protest committee against it.