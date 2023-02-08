ADVERTISEMENT

STP projects at Kothi, Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode transferred to AMRUT-II

February 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

UDF councillor demands the Corporation identify more appropriate location for the plant at Avikkal Thodu

The Hindu Bureau

The issue of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Kothi and Avikkal thodu stole the show at the Kozhikode Corporation council meeting once again on Wednesday.

The Corporation’s decision to transfer the project of the two STPs that were proposed under AMRUT-I to AMRUT-II, which is yet to begin, upset the United Democratic Front (UDF), which had been leading the protest by local people against the projects for over a year. Councillor of Vellayil ward Soufiya Anish demanded that the Corporation identify a different and more suitable location for the STP at Avikkal Thodu as local residents were unlikely to approve it even if it was transferred to AMRUT-II.

The Corporation decided to transfer the two projects that come under Zone A of the AMRUT scheme as it was unable to start the construction and complete at least 30% of the plants before March 31, 2023. Ms. Anish’s demand was contested by Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree who explained why the selected location was ideal for the plant.

She condemned UDF councillors for not making an effort to convince local residents about the project. Councillor S.K. Aboobakker demanded that the Corporation find a location which was at least 2 acres in area for the plant, unlike thickly populated places.

Earlier, Ms. Anish’s submission, demanding the Corporation to clean up Avikkal Thodu as it was filled with waste obstructing free flow of water, was met with ridicule. Several ruling front councillors alleged that his demand was farcical as she was at the forefront of the anti-STP protests. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed maintained that the issues at Avikkal Thodu could not be addressed just by cleaning it up, and that an STP was a more appropriate solution.

