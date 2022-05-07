STP issue triggers another slugfest at Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting

Discussion centres around clash between police and local residents over treatment plants

The clash between the police and local residents on Pallikandy-Azheekal Road in the city recently over the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) in the region was the hot topic of discussion at the Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Saturday.

Right at the beginning, Mayor Beena Philip denied permission to councillor S.K. Aboobakker’s request to move an adjournment motion on the alleged “police atrocity” at Pallikandy on April 27. The Mayor pointed out that there was no atrocity, and that women were not beaten up as the councillor had alleged, and also that only those who interfered with the corporation’s work were arrested and removed from the STP site. Moments later, she gave permission for an adjournment motion by councillor M.C. Anil Kumar on a related topic, but accusing the Opposition of making a false propaganda. However, UDF councillors welcomed the motion on the grounds that it gave them a chance to discuss the topic.

Mr. Anil Kumar said that the two proposed STPs at Kothi and Avikkal had all the necessary clearances, and that all petitions filed against them by the local protest committee had fallen flat. He clarified that the site at Kothi (Pallikkandy) was revenue ‘poramboke’ and was not an encroachment on the river as the protest committee and UDF councillors claimed. He also brushed aside the argument of contempt of court, saying that the corporation had only carried out preliminary work at the site, as was allowed by the High Court.

Mr. Anil Kumar also vehemently criticised the UDF for authorising character assassination of the Deputy Mayor and for taking out a march to his home unnecessarily.

IUML councillor K. Moideen Koya alleged that the STP projects had not been discussed or passed by the council. He criticised the corporation for unleashing the police on people who were resting after their early morning meals during Ramadan. He said the corporation was being offensive instead of trying to resolve the issue.

Later, councillors V. Prasanna and P.N. Ajitha called the council’s attention to waterlogging in their wards owing to silt and garbage accumulation in a canal that runs through four wards. The Mayor, whose ward is one of them, said the issue would be brought to the attention of the National Highways Authority of India, as NH widening work had caused the block.

BJP councillor Anuradha Thayat demanded that the corporation take steps to rehabilitate vendors under the CH overbridge, which is to soon undergo renovation. However, the Mayor said the corporation had no provision to do so. However, the work could be completed in two or three months, and the vendors should cooperate, she added.