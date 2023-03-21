STP issue dominates Budget discussions in Kozhikode Corporation

March 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Debates over the proposed Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in Kothi and Avikkal Thodu dominated the discussions of the Kozhikode Corporation’s annual Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Tuesday. Despite criticism from the Opposition that the Budget was repetitive and unrealistic, it was passed.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed in his concluding speech vehemently criticised the United Democratic Front (UDF) for allegedly misleading the people of Kothi and Avikkal with regard to the plants and stressed that the Corporation would go ahead with the project under AMRUT at any cost. He said that the development of the city was not possible without such projects, and that the councillors of all parties had the responsibility to clear the doubts of the public.

Mayor Beena Philip called upon councillors to stay united to implement the projects while Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree advised the UDF councillor of Vellayil to convince the public of the necessity of the project rather than support their ‘foolishness’.

On the other hand, the UDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ridiculed various projects mentioned in the Budget pointing out their impracticality. K. Moideen Koya of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) suggested that there be a police aid post at the Corporation office as there are enough scams and cases for them to investigate. S.K. Aboobakker of the Congress pointed out that the Kudumbashree-run ‘Janakeeya Hotels’ that provide lunch for ₹20 were yet to receive subsidy, and hence the Corporation shall wait to introduce the ‘Lunch for ₹10’ scheme. T. Rinish of the BJP expressed apprehensions about the practicality of the modern slaughterhouse and STPs, while Navya Haridas, the council party leader of the BJP said the Corporation lacked the courage to convince the public and set up STPs. The Corporation’s failure to implement several projects brought up in the last Budget invited criticism from the UDF and the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Mayor confirmed that Zonta Infratech Private Limited, the company that was entrusted with the deal to set up the waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba, had resumed biomining and capping at the site. The company has requested the Corporation for an extension of the contract that expired in November 2022. The Mayor, however, did not confirm if the contract had been extended or if the Corporation planned to sanction more funds to the company.