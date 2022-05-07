Storytelling workshop for children in Kozhikode
Reading Room, a community library initiative launched during the pandemic at Paroppadi, is running a series of storytelling workshops called ‘Story Hour’ for children aged between seven and 12. The next workshop is on May 11, under the leadership of theatre artiste and special educator Gayathri. The aim of the workshops is to encourage reading habits among children and to offer them a space to read. For details, call 9496980555.
