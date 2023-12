December 22, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Kozhikode

Reading Room, a community library for children and elders will organise a storytelling session for little ones with the support of theatre artistes at Paroppadi on December 23. Theatre artiste and special educationist Gayatri Mila will lead the session. According to the organisers, all the participants will be offered one-year free membership to fuel their passion for reading. For registration, contact: 9496980555.

