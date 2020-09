Kozhikode

11 September 2020 23:44 IST

A short story competition is being organised in memory of Navaneeth, a former deputy chief cabin crew of Air India, by his friends and those who studied with him at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda. Contact navaneethamawards

2020@gmail.com or 7510633599 for details. Last day for entries is October 31.

Advertising

Advertising