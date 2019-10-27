Stop memo issued to 16 quarries in Kozhikode

The Mining and Geology Department in Kozhikode district has issued stop memo to 16 quarry and crusher units that fall within a 10-km radius of wildlife sanctuaries. The majority of these units are in Vadakara taluk.

A coordination committee representing owners of quarry, crusher and manufactured sand units has called for a day-long shutdown in protest on Monday, terming the official action arbitrary.

Sources in the department claimed that the issuance of the order in the last couple of days followed instructions from the Director, Mining and Geology. The State government recently reduced the distance between reserved forest area and quarry or crusher units from 10 km to 1 km. It was the Union government that issued a draft notification declaring the 10-km radius around reserved forest area as eco-sensitive zones, following a Supreme Court order. An official in the department, however, said that they were yet to get a copy of the latest order from the State government.

Meanwhile, functionaries of the Kozhikode District Quarry-Crusher and M-Sand Unit Coordination Committee told the media on Saturday that the quarry sector was facing a severe crisis in the State with “pseudo-environmental activists” lodging complaints against units that operate following legal requirements.

K.P. Shaji, general convener, and Habeeb Rahman, chairman, claimed that stop memo was being issued thereafter, landing all those depending on these units into trouble. It had also affected the construction industry as there was a shortage of raw materials.

They claimed that there were around 70 quarry or crusher units which had the approval of the Mining and Geology Department. Of them, only 40 were functioning and stop memo had been issued to 16 of them. Eleven of them were in Vadakara taluk and the rest in Thamarassery taluk.

The coordination committee leaders demanded that the government take steps to restore district-level environmental clearance committees that examine the possible environmental impact of quarries. They also demanded that the delay in issuing approval from the Pollution Control Board be addressed.

The committee activists will take out a march to the district collectorate on Monday.