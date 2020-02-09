Kozhikode

Stop ‘love jihad’ campaign: KNM

The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has sought to stop the campaign over ‘love jihad’. Those who spoke at the State convention of the organisation on Sunday pointed out that giving communal colour to marriages would lead to disastrous consequences at a time when many people were found falling in love with each other and marrying each other without considering their partner’s religion or ethnicity.

KNM functionaries claimed that though the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would initially target Muslims, it would eventually aim Dalits, Adivasis and Christians. T.P. Adbullakkoya Madani, KNM president, opened the meet.

