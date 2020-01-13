Stone laid for tourism information and facilitation centre in Kannur

Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre set up under the Tourism Department of the Government of Kerala to provide infrastructure facilities for tourists arriving in the district.

The Minister said it was important ensure the safety of travellers and to give them necessary facilities. “Responsible tourism must be ensured through local communities,” he said.

Boost to projects

The Kannur tourism sector would be a major boost to Malanad Malabar River Cruise Tourism and Thalassery Heritage Tourism projects, said the Minister.

He added that interventions were being made to increase the number of international flights to Kannur International Airport.

Mr. Ramachandran said work was under way to make the Azheekal port a reality. The Government was also planning to start a museum information centre in Kannur that would focus on the Theyyam ritual art and the handloom sector, he added. The Information Centre, to be set up at a cost of ₹2 crore, will consist of exhibition centre, interpretation centre, conference hall, sanitary room and cafeteria.