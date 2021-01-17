Stone laid for NCC’s naval unit boat house in Kozhikode

1,700 cadets from Malabar region can be trained at facility

As many as 1,700 select naval cadets from the Malabar region can be trained at the proposed Kerala Naval Unit Boat House of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Kozhikode, the foundation stone for which was laid by K.T. Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, at Vengali here on Sunday. Mr. Jaleel said more people from the State would get the opportunity to serve in the Indian Navy through the facility.

A release said that apart from basic training for the Indian Navy, cadets would be trained in swimming, kayaking, boat pulling, sailing expedition, rowing, surfing, scuba diving, yachting, and canoeing. Cadets from Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts would be benefited. A sum of ₹6.25 crore had been allocated for the construction of the boat house. Work on the approach road and fencing had been completed for ₹1.5 crore. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Mayor Beena Philip, among others, were present.