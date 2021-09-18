Stone laid for mini civil station at Balussery

Time-bound completion of building will be ensured, says Riyas

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the proposed mini civil station building at Balussery. The six-storey building project, which was accorded administrative sanction last year, would be completed at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Officials said a number of government offices such as the treasury office, sub-registrar’s office and the Excise Department’s office would be shifted to the new facility on its completion in two years. The local offices of Agriculture and Revenue departments, currently functioning in rented buildings, could also be shifted to the new facility with the completion of the allotment process, they said.

“The time-bound completion of the building will be ensured at all levels by the Public Works Department. The Revenue Department is also extending its cooperation,” said Mr. Riyas. He also pointed out that Balussery would be able to explore more the potential of its eco-tourism spots in the coming days.

“We have already decided to launch caravan tourism in the State, which will help many tourism villages. If we can arrange at least 50 cents, three caravans can be given the required parking space, and job openings associated with it can be created,” said Mr. Riyas. He also pointed out that the project could be launched in the State in 2023.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who chaired the event, said the State government would launch a special drive to clear all the pending files related to the Revenue Department in various districts in December. He also said arrangements were in place to hold file adalats in taluks, villages and collectorates for the purpose from October 15.

Former MLA Purushan Kadalundi, sitting MLA K.M. Sachindev, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy and representatives of block and grama panchayats were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.