Stolen government vehicle found abandoned in Kozhikode
Blood stains spotted inside vehicle
A government vehicle allegedly lifted by robbers from the compound of the Kozhikode Medical College was found abandoned along Iringadanpalli Road in the city on Monday. According to police sources, the robbers fled with the vehicle on Sunday night after damaging its lock and side glasses. During inspection, blood stains were found inside the vehicle. Police sources said a detailed investigation was under way into the incident.
