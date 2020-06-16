Kozhikode

Stir against ‘ban’ on PSC postings

Youth Congress Palakkad district president T.H. Firos Babu laying a wreath on the gate of the PSC office at Palakkad on Monday.

Government cheating youngsters, alleges Youth Congress

The Youth Congress district committee took out a march to the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) office here on Monday, protesting against alleged ban on PSC appointments.

The protesters placed a wreath on the gate of the PSC office symbolically describing it as a cemetery of job seekers in the State.

Inaugurating the march, Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu said that the government had let down thousands of youngsters in the State by imposing a blanket ban on PSC appointments.

“The government has cheated our youth,” he said.

Youth Congress district vice president Ratheesh Puthusseri presided over the programme.

State secretary Sajesh Chandran, district general secretary Vinod Cherad, N.R. Saranjit, V.S. Vijeesh, C. Vishnu, K. Priyanka, S. Sivaraj, N. Jithesh Narayanan and Shafeek Athikkode led the protest.

