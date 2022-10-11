Sticking to scientific temper even in death

A. Achyuthan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wreaths should not be laid on my body, and it should not be kept for people to pay homage... No need to bring it home if death happens in a hospital...,” even in these final wishes, A. Achyuthan stuck to scientific temper as always.

The well-known environmentalist and popular science movement leader passed away here on Monday. Achyuthan had already made it clear that his body should be handed over to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, as early as possible after his death.

“No religious rituals such as lowering it to the floor, bathing the body and lighting a traditional lamp should be followed. Don’t wait for the arrival of my son, Arun, from Canada.... To avoid trouble for family members and prevent traffic jam in the neighbourhood, nobody, other than close acquaintances should visit our home,” he says in the wish list prepared on December 19, 2018. It was addressed to his close friends and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Arun, however, came down to Kozhikode by Sunday itself after being intimated about his father’s condition. The body was shifted to the medical college mortuary on Monday and handed over to the hospital authorities on Tuesday.

His daughter Anupama A. Manjula, a pathologist, had the documents expressing Achyuthan’s consent to donate his body. He had also given his biodata to friends, marking a copy to his daughter.

The noted leader of popular science movement made Kozhikode his home after joining the then Regional Engineering College, Calicut, in the 60s. He was so much synonymous with the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad ever since its launch in 1962 that his home address was given as the official address of the organisation. Achyuthan was also a regular figure at the socio-cultural events held in the city till recently.