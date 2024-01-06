Steps under way to develop Chaliyam fish landing centre, says Riyas

January 06, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday said efforts were on, under the leadership of the Kozhikode district administration, to get hold of the required extent of land from the Forest department to develop Chaliyam fish landing centre, which was recently hit by a major fire outbreak.

After visiting the spot to take stock of the situation, Mr. Riyas said a suitable property had already been identified at Chakkittappara to be exchanged with the Forest department.

In the wake of the recent fire outbreak, the Minister also said that apart from improving the strength of police officers at the Chaliyam police aid post, night patrol by the Coastal police would be intensifed . Installation of closed circuit television cameras to keep an eye on anti-social elements would also be considered, he added.

On January 2 around 25 sheds which were used by the local fishers to store over 4000 plastic containers, boat engines, fishing nets and allied accessories were gutted in a fire.

