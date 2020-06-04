Steps to reduce rush at MCH

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan has called for strengthening primary and secondary level healthcare institutions in Kozhikode district to avoid a possible rush to the Government Medical College Hospital here in the wake of a likely spurt in communicable diseases with the onset of southwest monsoon.

Chairing a review meeting here on Thursday, he said that enough medicines should be stocked at the taluk hospitals and family health centres and only those who were in need of critical care should approach the medical college hospital. The support of private hospitals too should be sought to .

The Minister pointed out that the highest number of communicable diseases were being reported during the monsoon months and people might like to approach the medical college hospital for any disease. However, a large number of people reaching the medical college hospital at the time of COVID-19 pandemic would be dangerous.

Mr. Ramakrishnan directed the officials to ensure that enough number of doctors were on duty at Covid care centres. These places should be disinfected after the discharge of each patient. He promised to look into the possible shortage of ventilators and personal protection equipment kits for healthcare workers.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel would be asked to disinfect village offices, Krishi Bhavans, panchayat offices, and police stations that are regularly frequented by the people. Cases would be registered against bus drivers and conductors if they admit a high number of passengers.

Volunteers would be required if there were rain-related calamities. Migrant labourers should not be forced to return to their home States. If they insist on returning, they should be helped to go back, Mr. Ramakrishnan added.