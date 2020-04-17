Steps to prevent misuse of community kitchens in Kozhikode

The misuse of community kitchen services by ineligible persons has prompted the district administration and local bodies to come up with more restrictions. Now, a declaration endorsed by ward councillors has to be submitted at community kitchen counters to avail of the service. ​

​The number of community kitchens too has been reduced in the district as part of the attempts to prevent the misuse. Grama panchayat authorities will review the existing number of beneficiaries in their region and limit the number of community kitchens in such a way to cater for the needy only.​

​In Kozhikode district, there were 91 community kitchens opened with the support of local bodies and the Kudumbashree Mission. According to officials, ward members and Kudumbashree coordinators have expressed suspicion over the misuse of the service by ineligible persons. ​

​Three such community kitchens have been closed down within the Kozhikode Corporation limits alone. Eligible persons will be given food from other functional kitchens closer to their homes. ​

​On a daily basis, approximately 21,000 food packets are distributed through community kitchens. Seventy grama panchayats, seven municipalities and the Kozhikode Corporation are part of the network.

​Officials who coordinate the project say there is enough stock of foodgrain in the district to meet the requirements of community kitchens. Following an order by the State government, rice needed for such kitchens can be made available from the nearest ration depot. Vegetables can be collected from Horticorp outlets. ​

With the direct delivery of essentials at the doorstep, the number of migrant labourers who depend on community kitchen services has come down in many areas in the district. Along with the district administration and the police, many voluntary organisations and charity movements are now part of the doorstep delivery initiative supervised by the District-level Migrant Labourers’ Welfare Committee. ​

​For rough sleepers and the destitute, separate arrangements are there in three locations near East Hill in the city. Three separate teams have been formed to look into their issues. Support of counsellors has also been sought to ensure the the mental well-being of accommodated persons. ​

