Steps to ensure food, essential goods to people

The district administration has decided to set up committees at the local level to ensure food and other essential goods for the people in the wake of lockdown declared in the State.

In the meeting here on Wednesday, District Collector T.V. Subhash said that under no circumstance people should go without food and essential materials. For this, tahsildars would be responsible for coordinating the activities at the taluk level. At the panchayat level, a committee consisting of the panchayat president, secretary, village officer, CDS chairperson and a police officer will take up the responsibility, while at the ward level, a committee consisting of ward members, health workers and Janamaithri police will do the job.

Essential food items would be distributed through ration shops.

In the case of migrant workers, the company or contractor must ensure food and the basics facilities for them.

The meeting suggested setting up of more Kudumbashree units in villages and special teams in the towns to distribute food. The Kudumbashree project is called ‘Stay Safe Home Delivery’ in cities and ‘Home Sree Home Delivery’ in the villages.