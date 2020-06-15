Steps to contain dengue in Kannur

The Health Department has intensified preventive measures against the spread of dengue fever in the wake of three deaths reported in the district in two months.

On Sunday, 38-year-old resident of Ramanthali died at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

Though the clinical features pointed his death to dengue, it could be confirmed after receiving the ELISA test results, said K. Maya, District Surveillance Officer.

A 41-year-old man from Eramamkuttur and a 61-year-old woman from Pulingome died of dengue earlier this month and last month respectively.

Dr. Maya said 65 confirmed dengue cases and 491 probable cases were reported in the district so far this year. This month 21 cases were reported. The district recorded 212 cases last year. Most of the cases were reported from hilly regions that included 20 panchayats.

Iyyankunnu, Naduvil, Alakode, Cherupuzha, Peringome, Chaparapadavu, Peravoor, Iruvetti, Aralam, Kelakam, Eramamkuttur, Kangol, Chengalai, Payyam, Kadanapalli, Malapattam, Kottiyur, Ullikal, Paravoor, Udayagiri, Ramanthali, Pariyaram, Cheruthazam, Parassinikadavu, Kuvadam in Taliparamba municipality were identified as the hotspots, she said.

These areas are most prone to diseases every year. Though steps were being taken by the department, more support from the people was need to contain the disease. Many people were not allowing health workers to enter their house premises.

Cleaning drive

A meeting chaired by District Collector T.V. Subhash on Monday directed local bodies to initiate preventive measures against communicable diseases.

The civil station premises would be cleaned with the help of the staff on June 19. Clean-up campaigns would be held on the following Fridays at government and non-governmental institutions in the district.

At the meeting, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli said the ward-level health and hygiene committee should be strengthened to tackle dengue fever.

The Collector asked all local bodies to convene an Inter-sectoral Coordination Committee meeting. He also told them to take legal action against persons who are not supporting source reduction and preventive activities against dengue.