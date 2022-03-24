Steps to boost revenue mooted in Kozhikode Corporation budget

Employees in different sectors to be brought under professional tax net

The Kozhikode Corporation plans to enhance its income through various means and plug revenue loss.

While presenting the budget for the 2022-23 financial year on Thursday, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahammed said that the civic body was thinking of including everyone within the tax ambit without introducing new ones. Building tax assessment had been completed on a fast-track basis. People employed in different sectors would be brought under the professional tax net. Plot-level Geographic Information System Mapping would be implemented to link it with property tax.

Markets and commercial complexes would be seen as a major source of revenue and new such buildings would be constructed this year itself. A re-assessment of the revenue possibilities from the land available with the corporation was being done. Funds would be mobilised through the Kerala Bank and various Central and State financial institutions. Efforts would be taken to nab tax defaulters. Mr. Ahammed said that all the services of the corporation would be digitised.

60th anniversary

Plans are on to celebrate the 60 th anniversary of the civic body in November this year. A shopping festival and cultural events are being proposed. To celebrate Kozhikode’s legacy in theatre, a drama festival would be held. A theatre complex would be built in association with the Department of Culture. Efforts are on to include Kozhikode in the list of Unesco’s ‘City of Literature’. A mobility hub would be proposed to address the traffic needs of the city. Steps would be taken to build a City Tower at the corporation’s land at Palayam.