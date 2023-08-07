ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to be taken to streamline Cherooppa CHC functioning

August 07, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken to streamline the functioning of the community health centre (CHC) under the Government Medical College Hospital at Cherooppa near Mavoor in Kozhikode district.

This was decided at an online meeting attended by Health Minister Veena George on Monday. The meeting followed a letter by P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, to the Minister.

A local action committee has been staging an agitation since June 13 seeking round-the-clock services at the centre, which were stopped following the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das at Kottarakkara. The restrictions on the local grama panchayat to spend funds for the health centre, which is under the medical college hospital, would be lifted. Orders would be issued to bring back the health staff who were transferred from the centre to other places under a working arrangement system. Ms. George said that the functioning of the centre would be improved while retaining it as a training centre for the medical college hospital.

