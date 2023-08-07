HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps to be taken to streamline Cherooppa CHC functioning

August 07, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Steps will be taken to streamline the functioning of the community health centre (CHC) under the Government Medical College Hospital at Cherooppa near Mavoor in Kozhikode district.

This was decided at an online meeting attended by Health Minister Veena George on Monday. The meeting followed a letter by P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, to the Minister.

A local action committee has been staging an agitation since June 13 seeking round-the-clock services at the centre, which were stopped following the murder of house surgeon Vandana Das at Kottarakkara. The restrictions on the local grama panchayat to spend funds for the health centre, which is under the medical college hospital, would be lifted. Orders would be issued to bring back the health staff who were transferred from the centre to other places under a working arrangement system. Ms. George said that the functioning of the centre would be improved while retaining it as a training centre for the medical college hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.