Steps to avert fire at waste collection centres in Kozhikode

March 27, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode District Administration is taking immediate steps to avert the possibility of garbage catching fire at waste collection centres in the district. A meeting chaired by District Collector A. Geetha on Sunday directed the company that is managing the waste management plant at Njeliyanparamba to remove segregated plastic immediately and asked the Kozhikode Corporation to ensure that it is done. A decision was made to implement the preventive measures suggested by the District Disaster Management Authority there and the District Fire Officer was asked to furnish a list of equipment that may be required.

The sprinkler system in place at Njeliyanparamba at present is inadequate and a new one will be set up. The authorities have been directed to keep sand and foam in stock in case of plastic or chemical catching fire.

The meeting also discussed the steps already taken to avert fire at Njeliyanparamba yard.

Similar steps are being taken at the waste dumping yards at Vadakara and Puthiyappa.

The meeting discussed the reports of the fire officer, engineer from the Pollution Control Board and Suchitwa Mission coordinator on their visit to Vadakara, Njeliyanparamba and Puthiyappa yards.

waste management

