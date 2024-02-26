Steps sought to reduce generation of textile waste

February 26, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kozhikode

What happens when a particular style of clothing goes out of fashion? It mostly finds a place at the back of the wardrobe and eventually gets lost in the growing pile of unused clothes. A ‘Wardrobe audit’ could unearth some gems out of each closet once in a while. If not to save money, it is essential to save the earth from a lot of textile waste, observed the Sustainable Fashion Fest organised by Green Worms, a Kozhikode based waste management company, as the culmination of ‘Kuppayam’, their month-long collection drive for used clothes.

Textiles constitute the third largest category of urban waste across the world and ‘Fast fashion’, characterised by the constant change in one’es wardrobe in tandem with the changing fashion, plays a major role in it. ‘Kuppayam’ was an effort to create awareness on this waste generation, which largely goes unnoticed.

“Our challenge was to dig out those clothes from the back of the closets in each household and put them to better use’, said Gopika Santhosh, Circular Textile Waste Project Head of Green Worms, in a discussion on ‘Fast Fashion and Beyond’ at the fest.

“We should all shop our own closet once in a while and think of ways to reuse those cloths that we have left at the back as they are no longer in vogue. We could at least gift it to someone close who may use it”, said Isabelle Thomas, founder of BhuMe Women’s Collective from Ernakulam, on steps to reduce textile waste. “It is better to limit the use of anything with elasticity. And a lot of waste could be avoided by purchasing generic clothing”, she suggested.

Ratna Prabha Rajkumar, founder of Bluemadegreen, an upcycling boutique in Kasargod, observed that the term ‘sustainable fashion’ has become more acceptable these days than ten years ago when she began her venture to upcycle used clothing, especially denim.

The intention of ‘Kuppayam’ was also to create awareness about recycling, upcycling and downcycling possibilities of textiles. The sustainable fashion fest had stalls that featured each of these features. While Bluemadegreen focused on upcycling the discarded clothes into beautiful bags, hair accessories and even party decor, BhuMe concentrated largely on creating soft toys, cushions, pillows and beddings out of them. Chipplily thrift stores re-sourced them for those in need, while ‘Me notes’ came up with textile paper products.

