Stepfather kills daughter, ends life at Paimbalasseri

A 29-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her stepfather at Paimbalasseri near Madavoor in Kozhikode on Saturday. The victim was identified as Soorya Surendran. Devadas, 51, the suspect in the incident, was later found dead inside his house. The Kunnamangalam police said the man, who also hacked his wife Sathi Devi, ended his life after the murder. The injured woman was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The incident took place around 5.30 p.m. The police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

