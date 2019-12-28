Stepfather kills daughter, ends life at Paimbalasseri

A 29-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her stepfather at Paimbalasseri near Madavoor in Kozhikode on Saturday. The victim was identified as Soorya Surendran. Devadas, 51, the suspect in the incident, was later found dead inside his house. The Kunnamangalam police said the man, who also hacked his wife Sathi Devi, ended his life after the murder. The injured woman was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The incident took place around 5.30 p.m. The police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.