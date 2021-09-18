Steady rate of COVID recoveries in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

18 September 2021 22:07 IST

Kozhikode district continues to report a steady rate of recoveries from COVID-19 even as the fresh cases hovered around 2,000-mark.

On Saturday, only 2,188 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while 2,665 others recovered from the infection. There were 2,162 cases of locally acquired infections and the source of 16 others was not known. As many as 13,039 samples were tested. Active caseload from the district is 22,349.

