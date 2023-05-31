State will be completely waste-free by 2025: Minister

May 31, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the State will be completely waste-free by 2025.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a district-level meeting in connection with the ‘Waste-free Kerala campaign’ in Kozhikode on Wednesday, he said the campaign would be carried out through public participation, and that political, environmental, youth and student organisations, besides clubs and residents’ associations, will be part of the activities.

In the first phase, source-level waste management systems will be set up in all houses and establishments, while waste heaps will be removed from streets and other public places. Waste bins and material recovery facilities will be set up and the waste-free public spaces will be converted into gardens, the Minister said.

The process of cleaning up water sources is being carried out as part of the pre-monsoon cleaning. Government offices will also be cleaned up.

Mr. Riyas said 2,965 members of the Haritha Karma Sena had been deployed for non-biodegradable waste collection in local bodies in the district, and that a nodal officer had been appointed in every local body to coordinate the activities. As many as 2,260 drains have been cleaned up and 482 waste heaps been removed, he said.

Meanwhile, establishments that do not follow the waste management protocol have been identified and enforcement squads have been deployed to conduct inspections and to confiscate waste. Notices have been served to bulk generators of waste. All houses will be part of the Haritha Karma Sena network by June 5, and all local bodies will update their status on the War Room portal, the Minister said.

The second phase of the campaign will be completed by October 30. By then, all local bodies will have material collection facilities, while resource recovery facilities will be set up at block panchayat, municipal and Corporation levels.

The third phase will be completed by March 30, 2024, under which the basic infrastructure for waste management will be completed. The Harithamitram mobile application, which is being used in many local bodies, will be completely activated by then. The facilities to process hazardous waste will be set up by then, besides plants for construction demolition waste, Mr. Riyas said.