State taking credit for Centre’s housing scheme: Surendran

Kozhikode

29 February 2020 21:52 IST

BJP State president K. Surenedran has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of hoodwinking the people in the name of completion of 2 lakh houses under the LIFE Mission.

He told the media here on Saturday that the government had cleverly taken credit for the scheme after utilising the funds released by the Union government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for urban and rural residents.

Mr. Surendran claimed that the Centre had released ₹1.5 lakh for each beneficiary under the scheme. The State government’s contribution was just ₹50,000 while local self-government institutions had to contribute ₹2 lakh from their plan fund. “In the BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality, budget for the housing scheme was ₹50 crore, of which the Centre gave around ₹15 crore. The municipality provided ₹12 crore, while the government gave around ₹5 crore. A sum of ₹18 crore was taken as loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation,” Mr. Surendran said.

The BJP leader alleged that the State government, however, was falsely propagating that the Centre was neglecting Kerala. “We will soon release the list of houses constructed under the PMAY in Kerala,” he said.