State school festival a platform for healthy competition, says Minister

December 11, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode is getting ready to host a State school arts festival after seven years and the authorities are confident that the event would see very good public participation as in the previous years. Opening the organising committee office of the festival at Mananchira on Sunday, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas urged participants to ensure that the festival is an avenue for healthy competition. He said that various subcommittees are working day and night to ensure comfort of participants and others who come to the city in connection with the festival. “This festival will announce to the world the unity, harmony and secular attitude of Kozhikode,” the Minister said.

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil presided while Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran was the guest of honour at the event. MLAs Thottathil Raveendran, Kanathil Jameela, K.M. Sachin Dev, Linto Joseph, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahammed, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy and District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikkutty were present.

