State meet of ophthalmic surgeons from Friday

November 24, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day State conference of the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons will be held in Kozhikode from Friday. A release said that Lalit Verma, president of All-India Ophthalmological Society of India, will open the event at the Calicut Trade Centre at 5.30 p.m. P.T. Usha, MP, will be the guest of honour. As many as 1,200 ophthalmologists, including those from other States, will participate in the event. Discussions will be held on diabetic retinopathy, eye diseases in children, and the latest developments in the sector. A walkathon of doctors will be held at the Sarovaram Biopark on November 27 to create awareness on eye diseases related to diabetes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US