State meet of ophthalmic surgeons from Friday

November 24, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day State conference of the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons will be held in Kozhikode from Friday. A release said that Lalit Verma, president of All-India Ophthalmological Society of India, will open the event at the Calicut Trade Centre at 5.30 p.m. P.T. Usha, MP, will be the guest of honour. As many as 1,200 ophthalmologists, including those from other States, will participate in the event. Discussions will be held on diabetic retinopathy, eye diseases in children, and the latest developments in the sector. A walkathon of doctors will be held at the Sarovaram Biopark on November 27 to create awareness on eye diseases related to diabetes.

