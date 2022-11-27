State meet of ophthalmic surgeons concludes in Kozhikode

November 27, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Members take out a padayatra to create awareness on early detection, control of diabetes through lifestyle changes

The Hindu Bureau

The State conference of the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons concluded in Kozhikode with its members taking out a ‘padayatra’ at the Sarovaram Bio-park to create awareness on early detection and control of diabetes through lifestyle changes. The participants said that diabetic retinopathy was turning out to be a major source of blindness among diabetic patients. Classes were organised for optometrists and nurses during the conference. The next meet will be held in Thrissur in 2023.

