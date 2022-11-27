  1. EPaper
State meet of ophthalmic surgeons concludes in Kozhikode

Members take out a padayatra to create awareness on early detection, control of diabetes through lifestyle changes

November 27, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State conference of the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons concluded in Kozhikode with its members taking out a ‘padayatra’ at the Sarovaram Bio-park to create awareness on early detection and control of diabetes through lifestyle changes. The participants said that diabetic retinopathy was turning out to be a major source of blindness among diabetic patients. Classes were organised for optometrists and nurses during the conference. The next meet will be held in Thrissur in 2023.

