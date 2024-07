A State-level swimming championship was organised at Thiruvambady on (July 21) Sunday as part of the upcoming international Kayaking festival. Linto Joseph, MLA, opened the event which was mainly hosted for swimmers above the age of 40.

Six-year old Rena Fathima, who is also the ambassador of a swimming project by Mukkom municipality, was also present.

