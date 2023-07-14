HamberMenu
State-level college arts festival in the pipeline, says Bindu

Government Victoria College leads race for overall championship at Calicut University inter-zone arts festival

July 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurating the on-stage events of Resa Ravo, the inter-zone arts festival of Calicut University on Friday.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurating the on-stage events of Resa Ravo, the inter-zone arts festival of Calicut University on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has announced a plan to hold a State-level arts festival for winners of arts festivals in various universities in the State this year.

Opening the stage events of ‘Resa Ravo’, the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival on the varsity campus at Thenhipalam in Malappuram on Friday, the Minister said college students did not have a platform beyond the university level at present to showcase their talents, and that a State-level event was the solution.

U.P. Sreebesh of MES College, Ponnani, who bagged the first prize in folk dance for boys at the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival on Friday.

U.P. Sreebesh of MES College, Ponnani, who bagged the first prize in folk dance for boys at the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Minister also spoke about the proposed launch of ‘Scope’, a knowledge aesthetics and performing arts centre, where classes will be held on different art forms.

“The higher education sector is responsible for creating a new scientific community. At the same time, students should be equipped to use art as a method of defence,” Ms. Bindu said.

University union chairperson T. Sneha presided over the function. Filmmaker Josh, actors Anarkkali Marakkar, Maqbool Salman, and Appani Sarath were the chief guests. Pro-Vice Chancellor M. Nasar, Registrar E.K. Satheesh, and syndicate members were present.

A. Gayathri of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, who won the first prize in folk dance for girls at the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival.

A. Gayathri of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, who won the first prize in folk dance for girls at the Calicut University inter-zone arts festival. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Bharatanatyam, Folk dance, Mohiniyattom, Kathakali, light music, patriotic song, group song, ganamela, and western music were some of the competitions held on Friday.

At the end of the third day of the festival Government Victoria College, Palakkad, was leading the race for the overall championship with 59 points, while St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, is in the second position with 46 points. Calicut University campus (33) is in the third position.

Thiruvathirakkali, Arabana Muttu, Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, Oppana, Mappilappattu, Vattappattu, Malayalam drama, mono act, skit, Kathaprasangam, Poorakkali, Parichamuttukali, classical music, and semi classical music are some of the competitions to be held on Saturday. The festival will conclude on Sunday.

