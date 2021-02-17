Kozhikode

State intervention sought to cut fuel prices

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has called upon the State government to follow the model adopted by the Assam government which reduced the prices of petrol and diesel in their State by ₹5 per litre.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the chamber functionaries said the fuel price rise had already made its impact on every sector, and the Centre and the State should immediately make favourable interventions to control price hike. They also observed that the inclusion of petroleum and diesel products under the GST regime would naturally result in the reduction of prices in the market.

