‘State implementing anti-recession packages’

India’s largest anti-recession package is being implemented in the State when the country is facing the biggest economic slowdown, Finance Minister Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Addressing the media at Kerala Nirmidh, an exhibition of infrastructure projects, here on Thursday, he said the Kerala Infrastrucure Investment Finance Board (KIIFB), which was collecting ₹50,000 crore for various projects, would be able to repay the amount with interest within 15 years.

In the Budget, projects worth ₹7,000 crore were proposed. At the same time, the Government is implementing development projects worth ₹20,000 crore next year, Mr. Isaac said.