State govt. expecting more Central aid, says Shylaja

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said the State is expecting more Central aid for the flood-related reconstruction activities.

Inaugurating a public function here on Saturday to explain the flood relief and reconstruction activities, she said the Central aid for the State was meagre. While the State’s loss caused by the flood last year was estimated at ₹31,000 crore, the State could so far mobilise only ₹6,000 crore, she said.

At the function, ₹5.34 lakh from the Chief Minister’s relief funds was disbursed among 24 people and ₹20,000 each from the family relief fund was given to 30 people. Land documents were handed over to two families at Ayyankunnu village who had lost their houses in the floods last year. Sketches of plot where houses would be constructed for 15 families were also handed over to them at the function. The houses are being constructed by the Hindustan Lever company.

House construction

The Minster told the function that ₹10 crore had been spent so far for the construction of houses destroyed in the floods.

She also said that the families of 31 people who had lost their lives during the floods last year in the district had been given ₹4 lakh each in a time-bound manner. Total ₹6.5 crore was disbursed as compensation among those who had incurred crop loss last year, she added.

Kannur Mayor E.P. Latha presided over the function. District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, and Sub Collector Asif K. Yusuf were among those present.