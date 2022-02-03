State Govt., CEIIC ink MoU

Kozhikode

03 February 2022 09:35 IST

Aim of establishing a clean energy incubation centre

The meorandum of understanding (MoU) inked by the State Government and the Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC) on Tuesday with the aim of establishing a clean energy incubation centre is expected to boost green energy development and energy conservation activities in the State.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty, Chief Secretary V. P. Joy and senior government officials on Tuesday.

Handholding startups and guiding research and development in the field aside, the collaboration will also allow developers in the State to test their products in the CEIIC labs.

The incubation centre will be jointly established by agencies under the State Power Department, the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and CEIIC. CEIIC is an initiative of the Government of India and Tata Trust with backing from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.

The collaboration will also aid the activities of the Startup Mission and the proposed Green Energy Mission, the government said. Additionally, it will help to improve services in the State's power sector.

In this collaboration, the Energy Management centre, Kerala (EMC), represents the Power Department agencies including the Kerala State Electricity Board, Electrical Inspectorate and ANERT.

K. M. Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Tata Power Company CEO Praveer Sinha, KSEB chairman and managing director B. Ashok were among those present.