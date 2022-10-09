State Football League to create awareness on rabies inaugurated in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the State Football League and flash mob organised by the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers' Association in Kozhikode on Sunday with an aim to create awareness on rabies. The Mayor urged veterinarians to help the public coexist peacefully with animals including stray dogs. State president of the association Dileep Chandran presided over the event. General Secretary Kuriakose Mathew delivered the keynote address. In the football league, Palakkad emerged winners defeating Wayanad in the finals in which eight district teams took part. Students of St. Xaviers' College conducted the flash mob.