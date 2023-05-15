State convention of Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi from May 23

May 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 11th State convention of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi will be held in Kozhikode from May 23 to 25. State president of the Samithi V.K.C. Mammad Koya told reporters here on Monday that the convention will be a major milestone in the history of the samithi.

Chairman of the welcome committee MLA Thottathil Raveendran will hoist the flag at the venue on Kozhikode beach on May 22 to mark the beginning of the convention.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public convention and traders’ rally that will be held at Freedom Square on the beach on May 23 at 4 p.m. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the chief guest while Elamaram Kareem, MP, will deliver the keynote address. Former MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan will honour noted traders.

Around 525 delegates are expected to take part in the delegates convention that will be held at Ashirvad Lawns on May 24 and 25, which will be inaugurated by former minister T.M. Thomas Issac at 10 a.m. on May 24. Mr. Mammad Koya will preside over the event. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil will honour veteran traders on May 25.

The State convention of the samithi is being held for the first time after the pandemic. The convention will try to formulate methods to overcome challenges faced by the industry and commerce sector at present, Mr. Mammad Koya said.

State secretary E.S. Biju, general convenor of the organising committee Santhosh Sebastian, State joint secretary C.K. Vijayan and other leaders were present at the press meet.